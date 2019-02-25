This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant. It'll remain cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. Tonight will turn cold again with low temperatures by sunrise around freezing.
Tuesday will be another very pleasant day as a few more clouds will move in. It'll turn milder with a high in the low 60s.
On Wednesday, expect even more clouds with the slightest chance for a passing shower or two. We'll have lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s.
On Thursday, count on clouds and rain showers, but nothing overly heavy. Flooding is not expected to redevelop. Late on Friday, a few more showers will be possible as a sharp cold front passes by.
Then, much colder air will build in this weekend. Highs this Saturday will only be in the 40s. On Sunday, temperatures won't get out of the 30s. Late Sunday into Monday, we'll have more clouds and a slight chance for a little snow. We'll keep you posted on that potential over the next several days.
