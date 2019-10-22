Gorgeous weather today, just breezy. Take a light weight jacket and all will be well. We'll have highs in the 60s. Spotty frost is possible tonight east of Lebanon through the Cumberland Plateau.
More nice weather's on tap for tomorrow, then rain approaches, but it shouldn't arrive until Friday, in the form of a few showers. Thursday will also be pleasant as clouds move in. The rain chance will linger Friday through Monday. It won't rain that entire time. There's currently some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of that rain system. So, be sure to check back with us frequently moving forward this week. In time, we'll be able to become much more specific as to when rain will be likely in your area this weekend.
