Doesn't it always feel like holiday weekends are washed out or REALLY hot? Not this time. We're cruising into what's going to be a stellar weekend!
Comfortably cool morning in the 60s. Sunshine takes control again today boosting highs temps into the lower 90s.
More of the same through the holiday weekend. Sunshine, a little hot in the lower 90s.
This quiet weather pattern looks to hold through next week. WINNING.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy AM Fog. Otherwise, sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.
