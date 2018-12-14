Isolated to scattered showers will continue to stream in from the south tonight. It doesn't look like the best night out across Middle Tennessee, but there will periods of dry conditions. If you don't mind the rain, bring a coat and enjoy your evening plans!
Showers will continue to begin the day Saturday.
As the day goes on, showers will transition to the eastern half of the state while folks out west begin to dry out.
By sunrise Sunday, I expect most of the rain to be out of Middle Tennessee. There may be a lingering shower or two, perhaps even some light snow, on the southern Plateau during the morning hours.
Clouds will slowly clear out Sunday, giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon. Highs will feel comfortably cool in the mid to low 50s.
We'll begin next week on a quiet and sunny note.
There doesn't appear to be any real chance for rain Monday through Wednesday and only a slim chance for rain at the end of the week.
Highs will continue to run warm for December with mid-50s staying in the forecast all week long. We'll turn a little cooler towards the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.