Warm temperatures, filtered sunshine and very windy conditions will be the theme this afternoon.
Strong southerly winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph through the day today and into the overnight.
Highs this afternoon will once again reach into the mid to low 80's in several locations.
The record high for Nashville on April 11th is 87° (1930).
We'll get very close today.
Overnight a cold front with a line of showers and storms will traverse across the region.
A few storms could be on the stronger side in West Tennessee but general rain is what we're expecting in Middle Tennessee.
This line will work through during the early morning hours Friday and looks to move out by late-morning.
Friday night will be dry for most all of us.
Saturday will begin dry but showers will begin to move back in late-afternoon.
Widespread rain is expected overnight and through Sunday.
A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday.
Next week will start dry and sunny before our next round of rain arrives by Wednesday.
