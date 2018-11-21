Terrific Thanksgiving Weather!
Tonight clear and chilly with a low near freezing in the low 30s.
Tomorrow plenty of sunshine for the Thanksgiving gatherings including mild temperatures for backyard football at the family get-togethers with highs near 60 degrees for most.
For the big shopping day Friday clouds will return but it will still be mild in the 60s.
As we transition to the weekend, showers will begin to move back in late Friday night. Rain will be around for the morning hours Saturday before tapering off during the late afternoon.
Another cold front will bring additional rain later on Sunday. Highs this weekend will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most.
Next week will be colder but dry.
