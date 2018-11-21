Looking good out there so far today, Middle Tennessee!
We've got full-blown sunshine out there now, and it's going to stay that way all afternoon.
Highs, although below average, will feel nice out today with most areas topping out in the upper 40s/low 50s. That sunshine will really help out!
Looking ahead to Thanksgiving tomorrow - more of the same. Plenty of sunshine for backyard football at the family get-togethers and even warmer highs near 60 degrees for most.
As we transition to the weekend, showers will begin to move back in late Friday night. Showers will be around for the morning hours Saturday before tapering off during the late afternoon.
Lingering showers, associated with another front, will be around for parts of Sunday as well.
Highs this weekend will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s for most with a couple 30s mixed in.
