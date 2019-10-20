A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for MONDAY as widespread rain and strong thunderstorms move into the midstate.
Sunday looks fantastic as clouds decrease into the afternoon, warming our temperatures into the mid-70s. No problems for outdoor activities, including the Titans game against the Chargers.
We begin Monday morning with a front moving in from the west. A line of storms will begin late morning, pushing through Nashville in the afternoon, and exiting our eastern counties by late evening. Strong wind gusts and periods of heavy downpours are the main threats, especially for areas west of I-65.
This front looks to clear out quick with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Temperatures drop below average to the mid-to-upper 60s. Low 70s return for the rest of the work week with plenty of sunshine, before more rain moves in Friday.
