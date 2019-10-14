Sunny and beautiful with very little wind today. We'll have highs in the low to mid 70s.
Clouds return Tuesday, with the slightest chance for a brief passing shower or sprinkle during the day. There's a better chance for a few showers by night. Most of the rain will clear by Wednesday at sunrise.
Wednesday will be a windy and cool in the low 60s.
Temperatures rebound Friday into Saturday. More rain is expected next Sunday.
