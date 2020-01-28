It's a much colder morning with temperatures near freezing. Be careful driving on bridges and overpasses, a few may become slick in the most dense areas of fog.
No rain expected today but clouds build back in. Highs in the 40s.
A few showers move in late in the night. There's a possibility for a rain/snow mix especially for communities north of the Nashville Metro and in the Plateau early Wednesday. No accumulation expected.
Dry for Thursday and milder.
Another storm system will pass south of the Mid State on Friday, potentially sending more showers our way, high near 50.
Just a few morning showers for Saturday, high in the low 50s.
