Plan on patchy fog for your morning commute. It won't be as bad from what we saw Monday morning.
Another hot and humid day with highs sky rocketing back into the lower 90s.
Unsettled weather returns late tonight into tomorrow. Showers and a few storms pass through, no severe weather expected.
Scattered shower and storm chances remain in the forecast through the end of the work week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
