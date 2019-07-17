Pattern change: Some overnight storms, then heat and humidity take over.
Tonight, some rain and thunderstorms, a few will produce high wind, low 75.
A few more will be possible tomorrow, specially in the morning. Fewer areas will receive rain than the last several days. Rain chance Thursday will be 30%. Temperatures will rebound into the low 90s. The heat index though will soar to around 100.
Even hotter and more humid weather's expected on Friday and Saturday with the heat index peaking between 100 and 107 in most areas.
Rain chances will increase Sunday into Monday. Highs will be lower in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday and Wednesday less humid and slightly cooler air take over with highs in the mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.