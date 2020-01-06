After a sunny start to the week, a disturbance brushes by tonight with some showers and maybe a few passing snowflake in northeast Middle Tennessee.
The showers move out in the morning with a clearing sky in the afternoon. The high will be slightly cooler, near 50.
Outside of that, much of the week looks sunny and mild until Fridays. Highs in the mid 50s Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued Friday and Saturday for possible flooding and strong storms.
A much bigger system will move in by Friday bringing widespread rain to the area through Saturday night. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. Early indications suggest 2-3 inches of rain could fall during that time frame. Flooding will be a concern once again. Highs both days will be unseasonable warm in the mid 60s.
Sunday sunshine returns with a high in the mid 50s.
