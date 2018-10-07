Another nice day is in the forecast for Middle Tennessee!
Only thing we have to worry about is the heat.
I expect many areas to once again reach into the 90's.
If you plan on Titan's Tailgating downtown you won't have anything to worry about.
This afternoon we'll likely see a handful of showers but most of us will stay dry.
The heat sticks around for the first half of the work week but we begin to cool down by the end of the week.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will work into Middle Tennessee by Wednesday, increasing our rain chance to 60% - 70%.
Rain sticks around for Thursday but we quickly dry out by Friday.
Once the rain clears out a cold front will swing through the Mid-State and we'll finally start to see come cooler weather by next weekend. Right now, it looks like we could see mid-70's next weekend and some chilly 40's in the morning.
