Humidity is even lower today compared with yesterday and especially Tuesday. We'll keep more reasonable levels of humidity this afternoon on into Friday. It'll be mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to the lowermost 90s.
Tonight will be clear and even cooler than this morning, with a low of 67 in Nashville. The coolest spots may even touch the upper 50s along the Cumberland Plateau.
Friday will turn slightly hotter with just a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms returning. This weekend we'll have a similar chance for rain, but with even warmer mornings, hotter afternoons (mid 90s), and higher humidity.
Showers and thunderstorms should expand in coverage slightly on Monday through Wednesday of next week with typical August heat and humidity continuing.
