Today will make a run at being the hottest so far this year! Nashville's high temperature will be 94 this afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop late today over southwest Kentucky. There, one or two may produce gusty damaging wind.
Tonight will remain very warm and humid as temperatures fall back into the low-mid 70s.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday. We'll have more clouds and slightly cooler weather. Temperatures will hold in the 80s.
Friday through the middle of next week will be more seasonable for temperatures will lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. The next best chance for rain will occur on Sunday, but it's not a high chance -- only 30%.
