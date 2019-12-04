Clouds will increase on Thursday. After a frosty morning with temperatures near freezing, the mercury will soar to around 60 degrees, like on Wednesday.
Rain showers arrive late Thursday night and continue into Friday. Clouds linger Friday into at least early Saturday. A stray sprinkle or shower's possible Saturday morning and then again late Sunday. Saturday will top off in the 50s. Sunday will be milder, in the low 60s.
Rain and a few thunderstorms can be expected Monday, before colder air arrives Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.
