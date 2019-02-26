Today was a taste of spring and tomorrow will be the same, but rain returns soon.
Tonight won't be as cold as last night with lows by sunrise around 40.
Clouds start to make a return on Wednesday. It'll be very mild, though, with highs in the mid-60s. While an isolated shower is possible late in the day, a better chance for showers returns Wednesday night.
Showers will linger at times Thursday and Friday. Both days will be cooler with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, which is close to average for this time of year.
Winter is definitely not over yet, as a sharp cold front will pass through on Saturday with a few showers. As colder air spills in on Sunday, another storm system will approach from the west setting the stage for a mix of rain and snow. Some snowfall accumulations will be possible, but it's far too early to get specific.
Snow showers will exit early Monday. Cold air will remain in place through at least Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.