4WARN Weather Alert in effect Monday Night through Tuesday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
After a mild weekend, a blast of cold air and snow will arrive late Monday.
Tonight will turn mainly clear before clouds return tomorrow. Out ahead of the next system tomorrow will become breezy and milder with highs in the low-mid 50s.
Monday night, a sharp cold front will move in. Behind the front, temperatures will drop sharply. With the front, rain showers will pass through, eventually turning to snow showers or a period of snow. The snow will expand once it passes into or just east of the Nashville area.
By Tuesday morning, 1.0"-1.5" of snow will be possible in Nashville, with lesser totals northwest of Nashville and higher totals farther east and southeast. The southeast could get 2-3 inches.
Tuesday will be bitterly cold as flurries and snow showers come to an end in the morning. Slippery roads will be widespread. Lows will be in the 20s with highs around 30.
Even colder air takes over on Wednesday with isolated snow showers early,high only in the mid 20s. The low will drop to the single digits by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be dry but cold, high near 30.
Friday afternoon, temperatures should climb back above freezing. Saturday and Sunday will turn much milder, with a high temperature around 50 degrees to near 60 respectively.
