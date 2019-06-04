After a cool start, turning much warmer this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
Umbrellas up tomorrow! Showers and storms move in through the day. There's a chance some of these could be strong to severe. There's a Marginal Risk for severe weather. We have issued a 4WARN Weather Alert. Stay weather aware and check back for updates.
Showers and storms are possible every day through next Monday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 69 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a few showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
