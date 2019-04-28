Today will be cooler than yesterday with a fair bit of clouds around through midday. Highs will be in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Tonight will become mainly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. Then, the heat will begin to build. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry, but hotter. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be similar, with only the slightest chance for an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, mainly west of I-65.
A better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday into Friday. Thursday will be in the 80s, followed by 70s on Friday. Partly cloudy and dry weather will then take over for next weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
