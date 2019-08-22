4WARN Weather Alert for Thursday.
Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, some of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the greatest threat. Low 72.
More rain and thunderstorms through Friday night. It won't rain the whole time or be a complete washout in any one area. Keep an umbrella nearby throughout, however. Highs Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s.
The focus of rain will push south of I-40 on Saturday, although a few showers and isolated storms will still be possible north of the interstate. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Spotty rain and storms will expand across the area on Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Some rain and storms lingering into Monday and Tuesday before drier weather moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows through that period will be around 70 with highs in the mid-upper 80s in general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.