Rain returning to Middle Tennessee.
By the evening drive time, steadier more widespread rain will move in. Best chance of rain will be from Nashville south of I-40. Tonight will stay mainly dry along the TN/KY line. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
Rain exits early on Thursday, but clouds will remain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
More rain will move in late Thursday night, lingering through Friday. Temperatures won't change much with highs near 50.
Then, sunshine will take over for the weekend. It'll be mild Saturday with a high in the mid-50s. Even warmer air is expected Sunday with a high in the low 60s. Monday's highs will be in the mid 60s with increasing clouds.
Count on a few showers Monday night and early Tuesday.
