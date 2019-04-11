Windy and warm into the evening. Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1:00AM.
Overnight a cold front with a line of showers and storms will traverse across the region.
A few storms could be on the stronger side in West Tennessee but rain is primarily what we're expecting in Middle Tennessee.
This line will work through during the early morning hours Friday and looks to move out by late-morning. Friday night will be dry for most all of us. Highs will reach the mid 70s.
Saturday will start dry but showers will begin to move back in late-afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible. The high will be in the low 70s.
Widespread rain is expected overnight and through Sunday. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday. The afternoon high will be in the low 70s.
Next week will start dry and sunny before our next round of rain arrives by Wednesday.
