Chance of rain through the weekend give the mid state a break from the intense head.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms along a cold front moves through Middle Tennessee through the evening. Tonight, rain will gradually push to the south. Low will be near 69.
The best rain chance on Saturday will be over southern Middle Tennessee. It'll be variably cloudy with highs in the low-mid 80s and slightly less humidity. Mainly dry weather is expected along the TN/KY line.
Rain and storms will expand Sunday, the high will be lower, 83.
Rain and thunderstorms linger through Monday and into Tuesday. Highs then will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and warm, but not oppressive. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 80s then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.