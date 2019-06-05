4WARN Weather Alert for the chance of isolated severe storms through the evening. The greatest threat will be from gusty winds.
More much needed rain is in the forecast Thursday through Monday.
Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected at any point during this period.
Rainfall amounts range between 2-4".
If you plan to attend CMA Fest this year, plan for rain, pack your poncho.
Temperatures will be close to average for June highs in the low to mid 80's with lows in the upper 60s through the beginning of next week.
