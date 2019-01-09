Winter time temperatures are back in a big way.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 20s tonight.
With that northerly wind still in play, "feels like" numbers will start in the teens for most Thursday and Friday morning.
Highs remain cool through the end of the week and the weekend with most areas staying below 50 degrees.
Late Friday night, showers will return to the area.
Early Saturday, we could see a few snowflakes mixing in for areas along the TN/KY state line and the Cumberland Plateau.
Rain will continue Saturday and linger into Sunday with another chance of a little snow mixing with rain Sunday morning.
By the start of next week, we'll dry out with sunshine returning to the area, temperatures will remain chilly.
