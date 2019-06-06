Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Lo: 68 Wind: E 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of a few showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
