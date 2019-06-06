More much needed rain is in the forecast Thursday through Monday. 
Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected at any point during this period. 
 
Rainfall amounts range between 2-4". 
 
If you plan to attend CMA Fest this year -- plan for rain and pack a poncho. Umbrellas are not allowed.
 
Temperatures will be close to normal in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s through the beginning of next week.

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Lo: 68 Wind: E 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 69 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of a few showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

