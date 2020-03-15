Monday morning starts dry but isolated showers trick in again during the afternoon. It won't be a washout by any stretch Monday or Tuesday.
More widespread rain is expected Wednesday through Friday with spring-like highs in the 60/70's.
We may cap the week off with a few storms along a cold front. Temperatures will also swing to the chilly 50's again next weekend.
Rain totals through the week range from 2-4 inches.
