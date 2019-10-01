We are stuck in a hot and dry weather pattern but a big change is on the way.
Intense heat will stay with us through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100.
Fall-like weather settles in for the end of the week. By Friday, count on highs in the lower 80s with much lower humidity.
Pleasant temperatures in the 80s linger this weekend. Still above the average but it is so much better than it has been.
Sunday brings our next best chance of rain with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday will be wet with highs really dropping to the mid 70s.
