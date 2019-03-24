Today will be mostly cloudy with a little sunshine peeking through from time to time. A few light rain showers will also be likely, especially from late morning through early afternoon in Nashville. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s. Tonight, another round of showers and possibly a few thundershowers will push through. We'll have lows in the low-mid 50s.
On Monday, clouds and occasional light showers will linger. There will be plenty of dry times, too. Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s. Then, breezy and cooler weather will build in Monday night, lingering into Tuesday. Tuesday will begin in the 30s and end in the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Both Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and milder. Highs will be near 70 on Wednesday and in the mid 70s, Thursday. Friday will feature more clouds, but it'll stay warm (mid 70s for highs). It'll be breezier than previous days, too.
On Saturday, clouds will thicken. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive from the west during the afternoon. Highs will be near 70 then.
