Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely today and tomorrow. A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for today, as the possibility exists that a few strong storms will develop containing hail and high wind.
Today will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few sunny breaks possible. Expect occasional rounds of showers and storms. The best chance for a stronger storm or two will be this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Tonight, we'll have a few showers before steadier, heavier rain moves in early on Monday. Monday will be especially wet during the morning and early afternoon. Rain will begin to diminish from west to east on Monday evening. We'll have lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid 70s.
Early Tuesday the rain will exit. It'll become partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday looks like perfect 10! Temperatures will start in the mid 50s. The afternoon will warm into the low-mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.
The wind will increase Thursday. Clouds will move in late, with showers and storms to follow. It'll be warm again with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. Behind that round of storms, cooler weather will take over for Friday and Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday, more rain will thunderstorms will arrive in Middle Tennessee.
