Picture perfect weather Wednesday through Friday! Sunny skies every single day with highs in the middle 80s and lows around 60 degrees.
The dreamy weather comes to an end with heat cranking up this weekend. We welcome back the 90s for the long holiday weekend. There is a very minimal risk for a shower or two by Sunday into Labor Day, but no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Most everyone will still see lots of sunshine through the holiday.
