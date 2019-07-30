Showers and a few storms around today. You'll want to have the rain gear handy! Still humid with in the middle 80s.
The rest of the weeks looks relatively quiet. Leftover showers and storms possible, especially east of Nashville. The summer heat builds back in. Nothing out of the ordinary for this time of the year. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.
Looking ahead toward the weekend, hot and humid with a slim rain risk late Sunday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: W 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.
Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
