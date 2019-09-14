Heat will back off slightly this weekend with highs today in the upper 80s, near 90°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as a weak front passes through, but will be very scattered.
Sunday should be dry and slightly warmer with highs reaching the low 90s.
As for rain, the chance each day over the next week won't exceed 20%, so coverage of heat induced showers and storms will remain very isolated. Temperatures will get hot once again, climbing back into the low-to-mid 90s next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.