After a hot and stormy Tuesday afternoon and evening, slightly cooler air is moving into Middle Tennessee.

Rain exiting southern Middle Tennessee. Some overnight fog is possible. Low tonight 74.

A shower will be possible tomorrow near and along the Cumberland Plateau.  Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with less heat, highs won't be as high near 90. 

Spotty showers and storms will return to our area Friday and Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.