Clearing skies and temperatures warming into the lower 60s for most of the state today. 

Overnight, we’ll cool to the 40s for lows under a mostly clear sky. 

Bright sunshine for Christmas Eve and warmer in the middle 60s! Ditch the jacket for last minute shoppers.

The quiet weather lingers into Christmas Day as highs touch near 70. 

Rain chances increase this weekend but our temperatures won't be impacted much. In fact, we're still warmer than normal in the 60s through Saturday. 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

