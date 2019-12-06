We'll have a pleasant weekend for weather with above average temperatures.
Tonight will be variably cloudy and turn cool with lows around 40. On Saturday, clouds will gradually decrease during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s.
Saturday night looks nice for holiday parties or whatever you have planned. Temperatures will dip gradually into the low-mid 40s by Sunday morning under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon will breezy and milder with only the slightest chance for a brief passing shower.
Rain showers will expand Monday, but especially Monday night when a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain gradually ends from northwest to southeast on Tuesday as colder air moves in. Chilly conditions will continue through Wednesday on into Thursday. Another rain maker makes at a run at the Mid State next Friday afternoon.
