Very pleasant, fall-ish morning in the 50s and 60s. Enjoy it! You'll feel slight uptick in humidity in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees. 

Another drop in temps hits tomorrow. We're back in the 80s with lows in the 60s. 

By the end of the weekend, heating up again! Boo. Highs in the 90s. We'll continue the climb next week with temps in the middle 90s. Still little to no rain to speak about. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: NW/W 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Can’t rule out a stray shower. Lo: 68 Wind: W/NW 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Lo: 61 Wind: N 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

