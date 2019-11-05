This afternoon, sunshine will return. It'll remain cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Spotty frost is possible tonight, as temperatures fall into the 30s.
On Wednesday, clouds will return during the afternoon. We'll have a nice warm up, into the mid-upper 60s. Rain returns Thursday. It'll be around for both the morning and afternoon commutes.
Friday will be very cold, with highs only around 40. After a moderate freeze Saturday morning, both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be pleasant. Bitterly cold air moves in Monday, possibly with a few snow flurries.
