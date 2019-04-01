4WARN Forecast: Nice warm-up on the way this week
After a chilly start, warmer weather is moving in this week.
Clouds thicken tonight. A sprinkle or two will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee after midnight through the morning drive.
Tuesday will turn partly cloudy and milder. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid-60s. Even warmer weather is coming for Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
Clouds increase on Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon, continuing into early Friday. Weather will improve Friday afternoon. Highs both days will be near 70.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday more rain and thundershowers roll back in and continue through Monday. Highs remain warm in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.