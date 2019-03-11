Looking for a couple of dry and mild days before rain and thunderstorms reenter Middle Tennessee Wednesday.
Tonight a clearing sky and turning colder with spotty frost developing late. We'll have lows in the mid-30s.
Tuesday will turn brighter and milder than today. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
A stronger south wind Wednesday will warm things in the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will move back into Middle Tennessee as early as Wednesday. The rain and storms will linger into Thursday. Thursday will be windy again and warm. Count on lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Cooler and drier air will begin filtering in on Friday and stick around for the weekend. Saturday and sunday will be sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s.
