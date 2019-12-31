Nice seasonal weather to ring in the New Year!
Tonight, pleasant weather will continue. At midnight as 2020 begins, temperatures will be in mid-upper 30s. Wednesday morning will begin around freezing. New Year's Day afternoon, sunshine will be in full force with a high in the low-mid 50s.
Rain returns Thursday. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two are expected. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Friday lingering rain showers with temperatures then in the 60s.
Colder air will spills in from the west on Saturday. Lingering rain showers will turn to snow showers. A short lived dusting could even form on a few cars, rooftops, and decks. Saturday will be colder with highs only in the low 40s.
Pleasant weather then takes over Sunday through Tuesday with lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the low 50s.
