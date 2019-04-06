Today will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with the most sunshine expected this afternoon. Tonight, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will move through, arriving from the southwest. Heavy downpours, lightning, thunder, and small hail will be possible. We'll have lows around 60.
On Sunday, it'll be variably cloudy, warm, and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon. Where storms do develop, hail and gusty wind will be possible. A few storms could become severe. Highs will be around 80.
More rain's likely with embedded thunderstorms on Monday. Tuesday, rain will exit early. Wednesday will be warm and beautiful with highs in the low 80s. Late Thursday into early Friday another round of showers and thunderstorms will pass through. A few storms with that system could also be severe.
