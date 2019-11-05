This afternoon, sunshine will return. It'll remain cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Spotty frost is possible tonight, as temperatures fall into the 30s.

The weather remain seasonal through tomorrow. A front brings rain and cooler air 

On Wednesday, clouds will return during the afternoon.  Expect a nice warm up, into the mid-upper 60s. 

Rain returns Thursday.  It'll be around for both the morning and afternoon commutes. Temperatures will dip with highs only in the mid 50s.

Friday the sky clears and it will be very cold, with highs only around 40.

After a moderate freeze Saturday morning, with the low in the 20s; both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be pleasant. Highs in the 50s.

Bitterly cold air moves in Monday, possibly with a few snow flurries. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 40.

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

