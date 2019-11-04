Near seasonal temperatures for a couple of days, rain and a dip in the temperatures come late week.
Tonight, a few clouds will move in. It won't be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
More clouds than sunshine are likely Tuesday with a weak disturbance. It'll be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday will turn milder with highs nearing 70 degrees in spots.
Rain showers move in on Thursday. It'll be chilly from start to finish with highs in the 50s.
Then, even colder air takes over for Friday, highs only in the 40s.
The weekend will be cool, but pleasant with highs in the 50s.
Bitterly cold weather develops on Monday. Highs only in the low 40s.
