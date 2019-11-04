Nice weather's expected for the next couple of days. Then rain returns.
This afternoon, the sky will become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s. Nashville's high should be 66.
Tonight, a few clouds will move in. It won't be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. More clouds than sunshine are likely Tuesday. It'll be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday will turn milder with highs nearing 70 degrees in spots.
Rain showers move in on Thursday. It'll be chilly from start to finish. Then, even colder air takes over for Friday. The weekend will be cool, but pleasant before bitterly cold weather develops on Monday.
