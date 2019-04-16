Sunshine and warmth are large and in charge today. Highs will be in the low 80s, with a light southwesterly breeze.
Tomorrow, a few more clouds move in. Otherwise, it'll be similar to today with temperatures topping off in the low 80s.
On Thursday, a 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect. Rain and thunderstorms will gradually move in through the day. During the afternoon and evening, some storms could become severe with damaging wind and hail.
Friday will be cooler with lingering rain showers. A few showers could even remain in the area early Saturday. Sunday's weather looks tremendous with highs in the 70s.
