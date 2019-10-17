Thursday Afternoon 4WARN Weather Forecast for Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Another cool but sunny afternoon with highs in the low 60s. It will turn cold again tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. Expect patchy frost in the morning. 

Friday afternoon will turn milder with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. 

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers for some. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s. Greater rain chances return on Monday.

