Another cool but sunny afternoon with highs in the low 60s. It will turn cold again tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. Expect patchy frost in the morning.
Friday afternoon will turn milder with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine.
This weekend will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers for some. Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s. Greater rain chances return on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.