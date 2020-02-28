4WARN Weather Alert continues through Saturday morning, as another round for rain/snow mix.
This evening, the next round of rain moves in. When it reaches the Cumberland Plateau by mid evening, there, it'll turn to snow. The Cumberland Plateau and the eastern Highland Rim could receive an additional dusting to 1" of snow overnight. No accumulation is expected farther west with a rain/snow mix. Low near 30.
Saturday will turn mostly sunny, but remain cool with a high in the 40s and lowermost 50s.
Clouds increase Sunday. It'll turn breezy and very mild with a high in the 60s.
Then, a soaking rain system moves in early next week with the threat for flooding, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Highs will remain mild in the 60s,
